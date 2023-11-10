Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why the Knights might open their 2024 season on a Thursday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle's predicted season-opener against Canberra next year was scheduled for a Thursday night because McDonald Jones Stadium is hosting a freestyle-motorcross event on the Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.