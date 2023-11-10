Six self-contained units have been announced as part of a new Core and Cluster domestic violence refuge in Singleton.
In October 2021 the NSW Government announced a historic investment of $484.3 million for housing and specialist supports for women and children experiencing domestic violence.
Through a partnership with Housing Plus and Upper Hunter Homeless Support, the Singleton site will make three facilities for the Hunter with one at Maitland and Lake Macquarie.
Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantelo said their partnership with Upper Hunter Homeless Support combines Housing Plus knowledge and expertise of design and construction with their local experience in service delivery.
The Core and Cluster model challenges the status quo that has been the accepted standard of care for many decades and delivers tailored services to meet the needs of individuals and families in crisis," he said.
It provides women and children leaving violence the best opportunity for trauma recovery.
Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison joined Mr Cantelo and Upper Hunter Homeless Support general manager Mary Spora for the announcement on a Friday.
Finding a suitable place to live is often a key obstacle for women in domestic violence situations, so providing safe housing is an important first step in helping women and children escape violence, she said.
The self contained accommodation is located next to a core which provides access to support services such as counselling, legal assistance, education and employment support.
The sites may also contain meeting rooms, audiovisual equipment for court appearances, communal kitchens and playgrounds.
Singletons units are expected for completion by the end of December 2024.
