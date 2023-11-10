Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Why Remembrance Day matters after so many years

November 11 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirty years ago, the way we thought of our war dead changed. It's sometimes hard to pinpoint exact moments of change but in this case, it's not so difficult: on Remembrance Day in 1993, a tradition - a new way of remembering our war dead - became apparent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.