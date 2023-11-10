Newcastle Heraldsport
Wallsend back Pat Magann to strike on return in Tom Locker final

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
November 10 2023 - 6:39pm
Wallsend's Nathan Price and Newcastle City captain Oli Carter with the Tom Locker Cup this week. Picture by Simone De Peak
Wallsend will roll the dice with Newcastle representative bowler Pat Magann when they host Wests in the opening two-dayer on Saturday then Newcastle City on Sunday in the Tom Locker Cup one-day final.

