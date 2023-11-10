Wallsend back Pat Magann to strike on return in Tom Locker final

Wallsend will roll the dice with Newcastle representative bowler Pat Magann when they host Wests in the opening two-dayer on Saturday then Newcastle City on Sunday in the Tom Locker Cup one-day final.
The Tigers snuck into the Cup decider ahead of Charlestown on quotient with a bonus-point win over Toronto last week, which followed a washout against Hamilton-Wickham. The 2022-23 two-day final winners lost their season-opener against Charlestown but then beat Stockton and Merewether.
Magann played only in the victory over Merewether, bowling six overs, and has been sidelined since with a side strain. He was still selected last weekend in the 15-man Newcastle squad for next week's NSW Country Championships in Tamworth.
Wallsend skipper Jacob Montgomery said Magann would play in both games this weekend after weighing up the option of resting him on Saturday to keep him safe for the decider.
"We debated it but he's had a bit of a bowl a few times now and he's confident and he wanted to play both, so once he was confident and happy, I was happy to support that," Montgomery said.
The Tigers will be without keeper Ryan Brooks on Saturday because of work but he will return on Sunday. Aidan Fulcher will keep on Saturday, while Joe Clark is out this weekend with an ankle problem.
Wallsend and City will both be out to break droughts in the one-day competition. City won their most recent Tom Locker Cup in 2010-11, while Montgomery said he had not played in the competition's final across 12 years at his club. He said their most recent title win in the league was in 1997-98.
"Through the mid 2000s, we had some good success but never won a Tom Locker," he said.
"White-ball cricket probably hasn't been one of our strengths in recent years. We've always been a competitive two-day team, but our one-day cricket hasn't been that good, but we've gradually got better.
"It was a good effort to make the final, particularly having lost the first game. We had to be pretty flawless after that to get through and we've played pretty well.
"We sat down at the start of the year, and that was one of our goals, to make a white-ball final, so I'm glad to have ticked that off."
City captain Oli Carter scored an unbeaten 63 last week against University to ensure his side made the final and moved to top spot on the ladder.
They have won four from five to start the season and Carter believed they were hitting peak form for the decider.
"The way we went last week was probably the best we've played, so I think if we do that again this weekend, we'll be right," Carter said.
He said his side would be unchanged from last week for their two-day clash with Stockton and Sunday's final, which are both at No.1 Sportsground.
Alex Sylow remains sidelined with a a finger injury.
"I'd say we've got a pretty strong team this year, so I think we've fulfilled expectation," Carter said.
"We've played some pretty convincing cricket so we're looking pretty strong.
"It's a pretty well-rounded team, I think everyone contributes very strongly with one skill, but then a lot of them with two.
"It's been good. We've got a bit of depth."
Montgomery said depth in all areas was also a strength of his side.
"It was a good performance last week, and we needed a few things to go our way, but we did what we needed to do and played pretty well," he said.
"We've got a lot of all-rounders and that's one of our strengths. We've got really good batting depth, which showed in the grand final last year with our guys batting at the end. Then we've also got a lot of bowlers as well."
In Saturday's other games, Merewether host Cardiff-Boolaroo, Uni welcome Charlestown, Belmont are at home against Hamwicks and Toronto travel to Waratah-Mayfield.
