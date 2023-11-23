Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bridges taking shape as construction steams ahead on inner city bypass

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
November 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The interchange bridges are starting to take shape on the next and final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass as works progress on the road's "missing link".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.