Merewether turn to Jackson Baker for inspiration in ABB qualifer

Craig Kerry
November 10 2023 - 7:30pm
Jackson Baker at the Saquarema Pro last month. Picture by Daniel Smorigo, World Surf League
Jackson Baker will spearhead Merewether Surfboard Club's charge for a spot in the Australian Boardriders Battle national final in their 60th year on Saturday at North Narrabeen in the NSW Central qualifier.

