Merewether turn to Jackson Baker for inspiration in ABB qualifer

Jackson Baker will spearhead Merewether Surfboard Club's charge for a spot in the Australian Boardriders Battle national final in their 60th year on Saturday at North Narrabeen in the NSW Central qualifier.
The ABB decider will be held at Burleigh Heads in Queensland in March, ending a seven-year run for Newcastle Beach as host venue for the televised finale.
Merewether won the title in 2019 and have been part of every national final, as a qualifier or wildcard.
Last year, for the first time, they were forced to make their way through the local wildcard trial at the start of finals weekend to compete. They won and went on to take third place.
On Saturday, Merewether will aim for a top-six finish to qualify. In past years, the four NSW Central finalists progressed, but that requirement has been expanded. The ABB finals will also feature 32 clubs, up from 24.
Merewether's Tim Ryan said the club were striving to win a trophy in 2024 - their 60th year - and were targeting the ABB, Usher Cup and Kirra Teams contests in Queensland.
"We're going to give it a red-hot go and then if the worst happens, we are some chance of a wildcard after getting third last year," Ryan said of the ABB.
Baker, who narrowly missed a return to the Championship Tour in Brazil last month, will surf for Merewether at North Narrabeen along with Oli Ryssenbeek (open men's), Manning Gregory (junior), Ellie Lambkin (women's) and Paul Snow (masters). Philippa Anderson and Mikey Clayton-Brown were unlikely to compete despite being knocked out of the Taiwan Open qualifying series contest on Thursday.
Tour star Ryan Callinan is not allowed to compete, while former world No.5 Morgan Cibilic is ill. Mitch Ross, Travis Lynch and Jackson Brent were among others unavailable.
