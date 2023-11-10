Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
What's on

Remembrance Day marked in Newcastle with thousands of poppies at Fort Scratchley

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
November 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you fly over Fort Scratchley today, you will see a vast sprawl of red poppies not unlike what covered the French and Belgium battlefields of World War One.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.