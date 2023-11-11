Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League Men, 2023: Resolute Jets hold strong for first win under coach Rob Stanton

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 11 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored his fourth goal of the season to steer the jets to a 1-0 win over Western United. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored his fourth goal of the season to steer the jets to a 1-0 win over Western United. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

APOSTOLOS Stamatelopoulos made it four goals in four games to lead the Newcastle Jets to their first win of the A-League season, edging Western United 1-0 at Mars Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.