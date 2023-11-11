Warren Moxey remembers when the second World War ended. He was born at Williamtown and later came to Newcastle as a young lad to take an apprenticeship. He was 12 when the conflict came to an end, and he can remember commemorating the day and the hard years that had preceded it.
When he was 19, in 1953, he was conscripted into basic training with the Australian Army and was eventually added to the reserve list for the Korean War for three years.
As the clock tower tolled the hour at 11am at Civic Park on Saturday, and the Williamtown F-35A Joint Strike Fighter flew overhead leaving a wake of observed silence behind it, Mr Moxey took a moment to reflect.
He was ultimately not called up for active service during his time in the military reserves, but had nevertheless seen tragedy in his life. In the early hours of March 9, 1954 - only a few months after he was enlisted - heavy seas overwhelmed and sank eight military amphibious vehicles in the Stockton Bight near Newcastle in a tragic and fatal training accident.
Three of Mr Moxey's friends and fellow servicemen - Corporal N Moran and Trooper N Mornement of A Squadron and Private R Blackie of 16th Company Royal Australian Army Service Corps - were drowned in the disaster.
As many as 100 of the 170 soldiers who took part in the exercise were thrown into the sea two miles offshore, as 20-ft waves crashed down on their vehicles, and they were tossed in the dark for more than three hours.
As he recalls the incident, Mr Moxey takes his time; "I was in the exercise, which was a disaster, and three of my mates were lost," he said, "I have strong feelings about every bit of it."
Across the city and region at the weekend, locals turned out to observe Remembrance Day services where, in Newcastle, representatives of the three branches of the military, local council, veterans organisations, RSL Sub Branches, community groups, Newcastle Grammar School, Surf Life Savers and local police lay wreaths in commemoration at the Civic Park memorial.
Mr Moxey is 90 years-old and attends Anzac Day services, and the Vietnam veterans commemoration each year. He lost his eye to a melanoma when he was a younger man, but still decks his mobility aid in flags to attend and commemorate the service of the region's military members.
Graeme Reynolds of the City of Newcastle RSL Sub Brach presided over the ceremony on Saturday that was attended by Ward Three councillor Peta Winney-Baartz, a representative in the stead of MP Tim Crakanthorp, Newcastle federal MP Sharon Claydon, the Dean of Newcastle Katherine Bowyer, and Air Force Group Captain James Parton, the officer commanding 42 Wing, who delivered the occasional address.
Members of 26 Squadron formed a catafalque guard over the monument during the observances.
Dean Bowyer offered a prayer for Remembrance Day as reflections turned to the cost of war and the sheer scale of the conflict, for which the Armistice is remembered, more than 100 years ago.
"The First World War ended more than a century ago," Group Captain Parton said, "Millions had lost their lives, among them, more than 60,000 Australian service personnel, about one in five of all those who served overseas.
"Many thousands more were wounded in body or in mind during the war and after its end, survivors returned home to a country both grateful for their service but traumatised by its cost.
"In France and in Belgium, the announcement that fighting was over on this front and with it the war was met with celebrations across Australia. But the joy was neither universal or unqualified; too many had died and too many more were wounded or made ill by their service.
"Today, the Australian War Memorial's role of honour lists the names of over 103,000 Australians who have lost their lives in war and in conflict."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.