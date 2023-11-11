Newcastle Herald
Native bee workshops at Shortland shares expertise in the field at beginning of Australian Pollinator Week

November 11 2023 - 6:11pm
Dr Tobias Smith conducts a native bee workshop at the Hunter Wetlands Centre.
The Hunter has marked the beginning of Australian Pollinators Week with a pair of native bee workshops at Hunter Wetlands Centre at the weekend.

