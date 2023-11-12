Isherwood turns it on to put Belmont in commanding position

AJ Isherwood starred with bat and ball to put Belmont close to first-innings points against Hamilton-Wickham at Cahill Oval on Saturday before joining Newcastle's NSW Country Championships campaign.
The former Sydney grade player, having his first season at Belmont, took 4-30 off 22.3 overs with his left-arm spinners then was 51 not out as his side hit 1-97 in reply to Hamwicks' 122. Isherwood's place at the crease in the round six Newcastle district match, the first of the two-day season, will be taken by Jarod Baxter next Saturday when Newcastle will be competing in Tamworth.
Belmont skipper Luke Muddle said Isherwood's all-round experience was vital as his side chased their second win of the campaign.
"Our openers got us off to a good start then considering AJ is out next week, he took the game on and tried to help us out as much as possible, and he's helped us out massively," Muddle said.
"He just showed the boys how to play on a slower wicket, just to take your time a bit, and it was good to watch from a team perspective."
Muddle (3-62) and Riley Urquhart (2-27) had Hamwicks on the back foot before Isherwood chimed in. The visitors, who won the toss, were out in 53.3 overs despite resistance from Ben Balcomb (32) and Ed Nott (37).
"There was a bit in it because of the rain on Thursday," Muddle said. "We wanted to bat also, just because we were losing AJ next week, but then we lost the toss and we tried to turn that into a positive. We were lucky to get a few wickets go our way, some 50-50 chances we capitalised on. Ed Nott was batting well for them at the end, but we held our nerve, and that's where AJ's experience came to the fore."
Waratah-Mayfield are also close to victory, reaching 2-118 after sending Toronto in at Waratah Oval and dismissing them for 139. Sean Lynch (78) was not out with skipper Josh Claridge (24), who is away next week with Newcastle. Joe Everett took 4-14 off 11 overs for the hosts.
Nathan Price (96), Jacob Montgomery (73) and Callum Gabriel (53) led the way as Wallsend posted 7-334 against Wests at home. Aaron Bills, who will be with Newcastle next week, took 3-89 for the Rosellas. The Tigers have Dan McGovern, Aaron Wivell and Pat Magann in Newcastle's squad.
Stockton have Newcastle City 1-4 after falling for 189 at No.1 Sportsground. The Seagulls face a tough task next week without Newcastle bowlers Adrian Chad, Nick Foster and Josh McTaggart. Logan Weston (38) and Foster (33) top scored on Saturday. Harry Campbell took 3-34 for leaders City, who have no one in Newcastle's squad.
At Townson Oval, Rahul Bakshi made 92 to push Cardiff-Boolaroo to 226 against Merewether, who are 0-12.
Dan Bailey put Charlestown in control against hosts University, taking three wickets late as the Sea Dragons slumped to 4-24 in reply to the Magpies' 221.
Sent in, Charlestown were all out in 80.3 overs with Matthew Bench (69) and Daniel Chillingworth (35) their best. Uni skipper Tom O'Neill snared 3-40.
