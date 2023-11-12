Newcastle's vacant NRLW job is proving one of the most sought-after coaching positions in the game.
A host of potential suitors have expressed interest in the head-coach's role, vacated by premiership-winning mentor Ronald Griffiths.
Griffiths has moved to the NSW Cup side, opening up the women's job for the first time since Newcastle's inaugural season in early 2022.
The Newcastle Herald understands the likes of Queensland Women's Origin coach Tahnee Norris, former Knights NRL player Adam Cuthbertson, two-time NRLW premiership-winning coach Kelvin Wright and Sydney Roosters head of pathways Blake Cavallaro are among those interested.
A high number of applicants is anticipated given the Knights have claimed back-to-back premierships and the majority of their squad is locked in for next season.
Their big-name stars are also contracted for at least the next two, and in some cases, four seasons.
"We've had a lot of interest," Knights football director Peter Parr said, speaking after Griffiths' job switch was announced this month.
"We've already had some good candidates put their hand up to say they're interested. I've already had several emails from agents ... saying they'd like to talk to me about potential candidates.
"We'll just go through the process and try and select the best person that we can."
The Herald reported last month that NSW Women's Origin coach Kylie Hilder was considered a leading candidate, but she now appears set to battle her interstate counterpart for the job.
"It wouldn't be appropriate for me to mention individuals," Parr said when asked about Hilder.
"We'll just let the process run its course.
"We'll come up with a very suitable candidate, there's no doubt about that."
Cuthbertson, who played 53 games for the Knights between 2012-14, has been working for Queensland Cup outfit Mackay Cutters.
But he previously coached Leeds Rhinos' Women's Super League team, guiding them to a title in 2019, when they defeated a Castleford side featuring now Knights five-eighth Georgia Roche.
Wright coached the Broncos to two NRLW premierships across 2019-20, part of a three-peat the club won including the year prior.
But he left the role to return home to New Zealand after the 2022 season.
The Knights hope to appoint a coach before year's end. The next NRLW season will begin mid-2024.
