Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer eyes more success on Hunter day

In-form local trainer Jason Deamer will likely chase a win at the Newcastle Herald Hunter program but not with Hard To Say in the main event.
Deamer scored another city winner on Saturday when Awesome Lad bounced back from a last-place finish in the $500,000 Four Pillars Midway at Randwick a week earlier to claim a class 6 handicap (1600m) at Doomben.
Another Deamer-trained Dynamic Syndications galloper, Hard To Say, was in the early TAB market at $26 for next Saturday's $1 million The Hunter (1300m), which headlines Newcastle's standalone city program.
Hard To Say has won his past four starts, including last Tuesday's $300,000 Choisir Handicap, a benchmark 100 over 1100m, at Randwick, which put him in the frame for The Hunter.
However, Deamer said he would not try to make the Hunter field with the four-year-old, which had a benchmark of 91 before his latest win.
"We'll possibly wait the extra week for The Gong meeting," Deamer said.
"There's a race there called The Warra over 1000 metres.
"He will get to 1200, 1300 metres for the Magic Millions [program in December-January] but The Hunter is just a bit soon and he races best with his runs spaced out every three weeks or so."
Deamer, though, said a recent Dynamic Syndications addition to his boutique Newcastle stable, Major Artie, would likely compete in a benchmark 78 1600m handicap on The Hunter program.
Major Artie came from the Richard and Will Freedman stables last week.
Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Mazu led the TAB market at $4.50 for The Hunter before nominations closed on Monday.
Bjorn Baker-trained Everest runner Overpass was on the next line at $6 but he was not expected to race at Newcastle.
Joe Pride-prepared Coal Crusher was also $6.
David McColm's Far Too Easy was $8, alongside the Snowdens' King Of Sparta.
Luke Pepper-trained Scone mare Opal Ridge was $11, while top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees had Rustic Steel at $15.
Deamer was unsure of the next target for Awesome Lad, which brought the field up to leader Calm Seeker before edging past him in the final few strides under jockey Damien Thornton.
It was the seven-year-old's first win in a year.
"It was good to see him turn things around after coming last last Saturday," Deamer said.
"It's weird because last week's was a benchmark 68 and this was a class six, but obviously last week's was a harder race, going for half a million dollars.
"He had a light weight yesterday, a good barrier and he ran well."
