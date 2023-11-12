Newcastle Herald
Empowered Walk for domestic violence in Newcastle on November 26

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
November 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Paiige Williams with two-year-old Nile at the Jenny's Place Empowered Walk last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Paiige Williams with two-year-old Nile at the Jenny's Place Empowered Walk last year. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DOMESTIC violence has been on the rise across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie at rates that have one help provider worried, but the issue is no longer one to be dealt with behind closed doors.

