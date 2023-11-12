DOMESTIC violence has been on the rise across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie at rates that have one help provider worried, but the issue is no longer one to be dealt with behind closed doors.
People will come together to listen, learn and open up in a powerful show of unity later this month for the Jenny's Place Empowered Walk at Newcastle on November 26.
Ambassador and author Jess Hill said the event was critical given the high - and increasing - incidence of domestic violence in the Hunter.
"The learning opportunity is really in coming together and talking to each other," she said.
"A lot of people don't feel like they know how to talk about this issue."
She told the Newcastle Herald that what has long been stigmatised as a private issue that carries embarrassment will be thrust into the spotlight.
"I think really what these public demonstrations do is they send such a powerful message," she said.
She said the walk would let victim survivors know "the shame is not yours".
According to Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) numbers released in June, there's been a 17.8 per cent rise in domestic violence assaults in the Hunter, excluding Newcastle, in the past five years.
In that same time period, the increase in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie was 14.3 per cent.
In the 12 months to March this year, there were 1644 domestic assaults reported in the Hunter and another 1643 in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
A significant amount of domestic violence goes unreported, and there are concerns the actual numbers are much higher than the BOCSAR data reflects.
A Jenny's Place spokesperson revealed that organisation alone - a domestic violence and homelessness charity for women and children - had supported 1081 women in the last financial year.
There were 82 women and 42 children in Jenny's Place crisis accommodation, and 52 women and 76 children in the organisation's transitional housing program.
Hundreds more were receiving ongoing casework and referrals via an outreach program and resource centre.
Ms Hill said while the Hunter needed change, the problem was widespread.
"This is prevalent - and highly prevalent - in every community and every suburb about the country," she said.
She hoped the Empowered Walk 2023 would bring the same energy as March 4 Justice rallies in 2021.
"They could feel the solidarity and no one there felt like that was a shameful thing," she said.
Anyone is welcome to take part in the six-kilometre harbourside walk from the Newcastle foreshore carriage sheds, including dogs, corporate teams, and solo walkers, starting or ending with a barbecue breakfast.
There'll be chances at the event to learn more about domestic and family violence and its impact, and it's designed to be a celebration of courage for the many hundreds of people that escape violence locally each year.
Community members can register now at https://empowered.jennysplace.org/.
The first walk in 2022 attracted about 280 participants and raised about $60,000 for Jenny's Place, according to organisers.
