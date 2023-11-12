Jets' poor record in Melbourne continues in 4-0 loss to Victory

Newcastle will be sweating on the return of hired gun Melina Ayres after the Jets' attack failed to fire and Melbourne continued to be an unhappy hunting ground in a 4-0 loss to Victory away on Sunday afternoon.
Ayres remained sidelined with a hip complaint for the second week in a row and the Jets struggled to create any clear-cut scoring opportunities in her absence at Victoria's Home of the Matildas.
Newcastle, who have not won in Melbourne since 2017, were also missing captain courageous Cassidy Davis after her record-breaking run of consecutive outings in the A-League finally came to an end at 132 outings due to a foot infection.
It took Victory just two minutes to open the scoring through Rachel Lowe, who buried the rebound when goalkeeper Izzy Nino failed to wrap up the ball in her own 18-yard box.
The rest of the damage was done in the second half.
Lowe completed a match double in the 65th minute with a well-struck half-volley from the top of the 18-yard box after Jets centre-back Tash Prior's headed clearance fell favourably for the Melbourne forward.
Substitute Ella O'Grady made it 3-0 one minute later on the counter-attack then a fourth goal in the 88th minute came as an unfortunate deflection off Rebecca Burrows as the Jets midfielder stuck a foot out to stop Sara D'Appolonia's cross into the box.
It could have been a lot more.
The Jets were lucky to only trail 1-0 at the break.
In the first half, Jets fullback Claudia Cicco cleared the ball off her own goal line before Victory's McKenzie Weinert and Kurea Okino both fired shots over the crossbar. An outstretched Nino also denied the latter in the 34th minute.
Emily Gielnik came on at half-time and immediately caused havoc. Her driving shot within the first minute of the second half was pushed onto the right post by Nino then the Jets shot-stopper denied the Matildas striker again 10 minutes later with a diving effort.
Gielnik, who has just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off, was however forced from the field grabbing at her lower left leg in the 61st minute.
The statistics told the story - Victory had eight shots compared to the Jets' one.
Lara Gooch looked most dangerous for Newcastle.
The busy 18-year-old was created the visitors' only real chance in the first half with a left-footed shot from a tight angle that was dealt with by Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
After four outings in an expanded 22-round competition, Newcastle have four points.
The Jets face another big task when they host Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground next Sunday afternoon.
Never in the A-League's history have Newcastle beaten City.
Jets fans will be hoping the club can strike a deal with home-grown long-serving Matilda Emily van Egmond, who is believed to be back in town after her National Women's Soccer League season with San Diego Wave ended in a semi-final loss last week.
Congolese international Kizinga Ndjoli Exaucee, a left forward who arrived in Newcastle last week but was not used in Melbourne, could also add some spark.
