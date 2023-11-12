Newcastle Herald
Jets' poor record in Melbourne continues in 4-0 loss to Victory

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated November 12 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
Jets striker Melina Ayres was again sidelined with a hip complaint. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle will be sweating on the return of hired gun Melina Ayres after the Jets' attack failed to fire and Melbourne continued to be an unhappy hunting ground in a 4-0 loss to Victory away on Sunday afternoon.

