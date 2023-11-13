NEWCASTLE Jets fullback Lucas Mauragis never wastes an opportunity.
He treats every game, every training session as a chance to learn. A chance to become a better player.
That is exactly what Mauragis intends to do over the next 10 days.
While the A-League goes into recess for a week, Mauragis and Jets teammate Mark Natta flew out to Saudi Arabia Sunday night to join the Olyroos for friendlies against Qatar on Friday and Saudi Arabia (November 21).
The hit outs are part of the preparation for the under-23 Asian Cup in April, which doubles as the final qualifier for the Paris Olympics.
Mauragis has been involved since the start of the qualification process.
"I'm trying to not to think too much about the Olympics," Mauragis said. "I'm focused on short-term goals, but it is not too long away.
"I will never take my position for granted. Every time I go into a camp I have to prove myself.
"You are playing with and against players your age who are at the very top. When you go into the camps, everyone is really fast, everyone is really skilful and you really do develop as a player."
Mauragis and Natta have made barnstorming starts to the A-League season.
Mauragis has been a constant threat, bombing on down the left, and helped set up the winner for Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in the 1-0 triumph over Western United on Saturday.
The 22-year-old burst down the left and curled a cross to the back post which Trent Buhagiar headed on to the underside of the crossbar and rebounded to Stamatelopoulos.
"I think I can still take it to another level," Mauragis said.
"The faith Rob [Stanton] has put in me and the style we play has really suited me. I have enjoyed every minute of it so far. I want more assists, more goals. I'm my own biggest critic. I'm always looking at what I can do better."
The win in Ballarat was the Jets' first for the campaign.
It was a resolute, if not free-flowing, performance and came a week after they gave up a 2-0 lead at half-time to draw 2-all with Western Sydney at home.
"It was really good win by the boys," Mauragis said. "After the game in the sheds, all the boys were cheering and really happy to get our first win.
"At half-time, we all believed that we would go on to win the game. Learn from what happened the week before.
"We all had that positive belief. What happened against Wanderers - having the lead and dropping it - we were not going to do that again.
"We stuck with that mentality in the second half and it showed. Everyone was communicating with each other. making sure we are zoomed in to each detail throughout the game.
"We really needed the win. Now we have it, I'm confident there will be more.
"It has been a tough start to the season - three away games in four. Once we get these home games, it will be really good for us."
Natta had his best game for the season against Western United and Mauragis hopes to put their club combination to use for the Olyroos.
"I'm really happy for Mark. It will be really good for us to go over and build chemistry from club level and take it to international level," Mauragis said.
"Qatar and Saudi Arabia are similar opponents to who we will be playing in the Asian under-23 Cup. It will be good for the team to gel and make sure we have the best preparation."
