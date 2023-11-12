Aberdeen trainer Michelle Johnson savours first Wentworth Park win

Aberdeen hobby trainer Michelle Johnson was rewarded for her persistence with Winlock Way Out when he delivered her a first Wentworth Park win.
Johnson went to headquarters on Friday night with Winlock Way Out in The Garden To Wenty Final (520 metres) and Winlock Piper in the following 520m race.
She believed Winlock Piper could bring her a maiden win at the track but it was Winlock Way Out which got the job done.
Only slowly away from box two, Winlock Way Out was last heading into the first turn but he railed through the field quickly and hit the front entering the home straight to score a one-length win.
It was a huge thrill for Johnson, who trains a team of six after returning to the game in the past couple of years following a long break. Johnson trained her first dogs more than 30 years ago.
"It was good, very exciting," Johnson said. "I've been close a few times and I thought I'm not going to get there, something always goes wrong. And he wasn't expected to get there in that race. I thought my other dog would, but he did it.
"I've had a few problems with him. He's had thyroid problems and I've been trying to get him right. He was going good over the 400s but then he went off the rails a bit. I tried to get him out over the 500s, and I wondered if I was doing the right thing, but I stuck with it and he got there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.