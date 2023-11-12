The Dramatist lifts to deliver special win for Rod Northam

Northam's former apprentice, Reece Jones, raced The Dramatist near the rear of the field from a wide gate in the class 3 Highway Handicap (1400 metres). Jones was able to weave a path through the pack, finding clear running inside the 200m before The Dramatist ran down Rajnish on the line. It was a second Highway Handicap victory for The Dramatist and came a day after Northam farewelled his father, Pat.