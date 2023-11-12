The Dramatist lifts to deliver special win for Rod Northam

The Dramatist found a late split to score a narrow and emotional win for Scone trainer Rod Northam at Rosehill on Saturday.
Northam's former apprentice, Reece Jones, raced The Dramatist near the rear of the field from a wide gate in the class 3 Highway Handicap (1400 metres). Jones was able to weave a path through the pack, finding clear running inside the 200m before The Dramatist ran down Rajnish on the line. It was a second Highway Handicap victory for The Dramatist and came a day after Northam farewelled his father, Pat.
"I'd like to dedicate this to Rod's father, who passed away after 90 very well-done years, yesterday," stable representative Rachel Northam told Channel Seven.
"This one's for Pat. And we're thrilled to bits that a lot of the owners are here so that will be a lovely way to send Pat on his way."
Jones was relieved to get the gap late.
"He ran super first-up and I just kind of took a percentage run today and tried to get those gaps and thankfully they didn't completely close on me and he managed to squeeze through," Jones told Sky Racing.
"I was really pleased to get a win for Rod and the connections here today. Rod recently lost his dad, so I think he was with me today and helped get the job done."
Northam has Very Sharp (race five) and Shemakesastatement (six) racing on his home track on Monday.
