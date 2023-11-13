A PERIOD home with a contemporary renovation drew a record number of bids at auction on the weekend.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 57 Havelock Street in Mayfield attracted five registered bidders who battled it out across more than 100 bids.
Listing agent Roland Campos from LaneCampos Property said four of the registered parties actively bid in the auction which saw a total of 128 bids placed.
The property sold under the hammer for $1,076,500 after the auction rolled on for 45 minutes.
"There were 128 bids which is something that I have never seen before," Mr Campos said.
"Usually for us at auction I would find it tends to last for 10 to 15 minutes and then it's all over and done with but this one went for 45 minutes.
"We had four active bidders and they were all active pretty much right until the end."
Mr Campos said the bidding started strong but slowed toward the end as the bids went up in increments of $1000 and $500.
A bidding increment of $500 secured the home for one buyer after two parties battled it out in the final stages of the auction.
"I've never seen anything like it," he said.
"Those bids took quite a bit of time to get through but we got there in the end."
Mr Campos said the quality of the renovation and the location of the home led to strong demand for the home which had been completely transformed with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area at the rear and period features at the front.
Features included polished concrete flooring, contemporary bathrooms, a free standing bathtub and ducted air conditioning.
"It was a stunning house and it was a bit of a gem because it had a nice bespoke renovation, so it drew lot of interest from buyers," he said.
"It wasn't your stock standard renovation and that's what people fell in love with.
"Everyone that was bidding on the home absolutely loved it and it was really the house and the location that led to such interest
"Havelock Street is one of the more popular streets in Mayfield because it's up on the hill side and it's a nice big wide street.
"Because it has close access to the new Coles shopping centre, I think that made it quite attractive for a lot of people to be within walking distance."
There were 33 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending November 12.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region's auctions recorded a clearance rate of 66.7 per cent, up from 62.5 per cent the previous week when 24 auctions were scheduled.
Other auction results included a two-bedroom apartment at 4/84 James Street in Hamilton listed with Spillane Property.
The auction started with an opening bid of $470,000 and the property sold under the hammer for $545,000.
Spillane Property also took 1930s brick three-bedroom home at 9 Margaret Street in Tighes Hill to auction.
Listed with a guide of $725,000 to $795,000, the auction drew five registered bidders who opened with a bid of $700,000 before the property sold above its guide for $877,000.
In Merewether, Robinson Property listing agent Mike Flook sold a four-bedroom home at 2 Ulick Street held by the same family for more than 50 years.
Despite being in original condition, the property's desirable location and large block size of 750 square metres saw the home sell for $1.047 million.
Three registered bidders turned out the auction of a freshly renovated four-bedroom home at 29 Elizabeth Parade in Charlestown listed with Nick Stewart at Wilton Lemke Stewart.
After an opening bid of $1 million, the property was sold for $1.168 million.
Homes that sold under the $1 million mark at auction included an unrenovated two-bedroom cottage at 27 Boreas Road in Hamilton North listed with Peter Aloupis at Green St Property.
After an opening bid of $760,000, the home was sold to a young couple for $820,000.
In Shortland, five registered bidders turned out at LaneCampos Property's auction of a dilapidated three-bedroom home at 15 Libya Street.
Listed with an auction guide of $500,000, the bidding started at $450,000 and it was sold under the hammer for $533,000.
