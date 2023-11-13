Gema Simon is confident Newcastle will learn from a horror 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory but won't dwell on the result as they eye another tough test.
The Jets showed plenty of promise as they took four points from their first three outings, but the four-goal blow-out in Melbourne on Sunday brought them crashing back down to earth.
Next up is unbeaten Melbourne City, who Newcastle as a club have never beaten.
"It's still very early days, it's just how you respond as a team and individually," Simon said on Monday.
"We need to look at a few things and we know that we needed to be a little bit better in some areas.
"I think it's good for us to see that early on in the season then we can fix it and improve on it, improve as a team and try to make sure it doesn't happen again.
"There's no point dwelling on it now. We've just got to move past it, take what you can from it and prep for the next one."
Newcastle will sweat on the return of captain Cassidy Davis (foot) and hired gun Melina Ayres (hip) for their clash with City at No.2 Sportsground this Sunday after both missed the Melbourne trip through injury.
On a positive note, Simon was back in action against Victory, who led 1-0 at the break then scored two goals in quick succession midway through the second half before the Jets sustained a late and unfortunate own goal.
Simon, who has 11 caps for the Matildas and is one of the competition's most experienced players, was deployed off the bench in an attacking role in the 85th minute.
The 33-year-old, who played for Newcastle in their first-ever game in 2008 and is two appearances away from her 150th outing in the league, had been nursing a knee injury since pre-season.
"I copped a knock in one of our trial games and chipped the cartilage in my knee down to the bone, so I've pretty much been rehabbing that since," Simon said.
"I'm probably a little bit off being back fully 100 per cent yet but it was nice just to be a part of game day.
"Coming into those games, it's pretty hectic. It was 3-0 at that point, but it was good to be back on the field and I'm only two games off 150 now ... I've never been one for [milestone] games, but 150 is a pretty massive one.
"It shows what kind of commitment you've had to make to actually get to it because a lot of people haven't done it yet."
