Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Breaking

2024 NRL draw: Knights to face Panthers, Storm twice

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights will have dual clashes with reigning premiers Penrith next season, one of seven teams they face twice in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.