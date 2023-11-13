The Newcastle Knights will have dual clashes with reigning premiers Penrith next season, one of seven teams they face twice in 2024.
As they strive to improve on this year's fifth-placed finish, Newcastle are set for home-and-away fixtures against the Storm, Dolphins, Warriors, Raiders, Tigers and Titans next season.
Four of those sides finished in the top-eight last season.
The 2024 draw, released on Monday, confirms the Knights will open their season on a Thursday night for the first time since 2012, taking on the Raiders at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 7.
It is one of 12 games they play at their home ground next year.
Four of their first six matches are at home.
They take on the Storm in round three, Dragons in round five and Roosters in round six.
The clash with Melbourne will come about a month after the two sides play a trial, which is expected to be held in Fiji.
Newcastle returns to Magic Round after a year absence, taking on the Titans on Saturday, May 18.
A week earlier they face the Tigers in Tamworth.
Newcastle's last game of the regular season is at home, against the Dolphins who they also meet in round eight at Suncorp Stadium.
The games against the Panthers come in round 15 at McDonald Jones Stadium and round 22 at Penrith's BlueBet Stadium.
Similar to this year, the Knights play the Warriors twice early in the season, in Auckland in round four and at home in round nine.
The match in New Zealand comes a fortnight after a trip to Townsville to take on the Cowboys in round two.
Newcastle's spread of home fixtures means they are never on the road for more than two consecutive games.
They face traditional rivals Manly only once, at Four Pines Stadium in round 19.
They only have two Friday games and two Thursday games. The rest are on Saturdays and Sundays.
Their shortest turnaround is between rounds four and five, when they play the Warriors in New Zealand on a Sunday before the Dragons in Newcastle the following Friday.
Round 1: Knights v Raiders (McDonald Jones Stadium - 8pm, Thursday March 7)
Round 2: Cowboys v Knights (QLD Country Bank Stadium - 5.30pm, Saturday March 16)
Round 3: Knights v Storm (McDonald Jones Stadium - 6.15pm, Sunday March 24)
Round 4: Warriors v Knights (Go Media Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday March 31)
Round 5: Knights v Dragons (McDonald Jones Stadium - 8.05pm, Friday April 5)
Round 6: Knights v Roosters (McDonald Jones Stadium - 7.50pm, Thursday April 11)
Round 7: Bulldogs v Knights (Accor Stadium - 2pm, Sunday April 21)
Round 8: Dolphins v Knights (Suncorp Stadium - 2pm, Sunday April 28)
Round 9: Knights v Warriors (McDonald Jones Stadium - 2pm, Sunday May 5)
Round 10: Tigers v Knights (Scully Park, Tamworth - 3pm, Saturday May 11)
Round 11: Titans v Knights (Suncorp Stadium - 3pm, Saturday May 18)
Round 12: BYE
Round 13: Knights v Bulldogs (McDonald Jones Stadium - 8pm, Friday May 31)
Round 14: Storm v Knights (AAMI Park - 2pm, Sunday June 9)
Round 15: Knights v Panthers (McDonald Jones Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday June 16)
Round 16: BYE
Round 17: Knights v Eels (McDonald Jones Stadium - 5.30pm, Saturday June 29)
Round 18: Raiders v Knights (GIO Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday July 7)
Round 19: Sea Eagles v Knights (Four Pines Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday July 14)
Round 20: Knights v Broncos (McDonald Jones Stadium - 5.30pm, Saturday July 20)
Round 21: BYE
Round 22: Panthers v Knights (BlueBet Stadium - 2pm, Sunday August 4)
Round 23: Knights v Tigers (McDonald Jones Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday August 11)
Round 24: Sharks v Knights (PointsBet Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday August 18)
Round 25: Rabbitohs v Knights (Accor Stadium - 7.35pm, Saturday August 24)
Round 26: Knights v Titans (McDonald Jones Stadium - 2pm, Sunday September 1)
Round 27: Knights v Dolphins (McDonald Jones Stadium - 4.05pm, Sunday September 8)
** All times in (AEST)
