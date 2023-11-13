ACHIEVING the "pinnacle of local government", Singleton Council has been awarded as the best in rural and regional NSW.
Staff members received the prestigious AR Bluett Award, at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference in Sydney on Sunday, November 12.
The award recognises excellence and progress in local government and has been presented to one metro or major regional council and one rural or regional council annually since 1945, in commemoration of Albert Robert Bluett, who was instrumental in writing the Local Government Act of 1919.
Singleton Council general manager Jason Linnane said the award was a result of industry-leading projects, services and hard work by the staff and elected officials at Singleton Council.
"Winning this award is an absolute honour. It's the most esteemed and significant award in our industry and to take out number one is simply incredible," he said.
"It's absolute proof that we really do punch above our weight and most importantly, deliver fantastic outcomes for the people that call Singleton home."
Mr Linnane said their award submission outlined Council's focus on delivering outcomes, programs and projects that enhance Singleton's liveability.
"In a community and an economy renowned for coal mining, we've recognised the need to act now rather than wait for decisions beyond our control that have the greatest potential to change our community," he said.
"Our approach relies on partnerships with our community and other tiers of government, working together to identify what we can do now to futureproof our local government area for the generations who will come after us."
He said he was extremely proud to see Singleton recognised at the highest level and Council would continue working towards positive outcomes for the community.
"We're not just delivering exceptional facilities, programs and services now; we are also building a legacy that will continue to drive Singleton forward into the future," he said.
Trustee Chairman and judge Les McMahon said Singleton Council were worthy winners and he was impressed by its support in investing new emerging pathways for a transitioning coal mining community.
"We were enthused by their aligned partnership with Business Singleton, producing a close working relationship with the many small business, and in particular business and employment support programs," he said.
"Their financial position is also very sound and has endeavoured to maximise voluntary planning agreements and unused road sales to provide $30 million in reserves for future capital works."
