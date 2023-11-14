Live Like Animals, with Annakye, Long Distance - Hamilton Station Hotel
Isabella Manfredi, with Mylee Grace - Lizotte's
Fist, with Devil's Dogma, The Ignored - Hamilton Station Hotel
You Am I, with Herd Immunity - King Street Bandroom
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, with Bones and Jones - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Beccy Cole - Qirkz In The Hunter
Electric Chair (USA), with J.O.Y, Boudicca, Obat Batuk - Hamilton Station Hotel
Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac - Lizotte's
Grinspoon, with Private Function, Cupid & The Stupids - NEX
Gareth Liddiard, with Jess Ribeiro - King Street
Anthony Callea & Tim Campbell - Lizotte's
CJ Stranger, with Cormac Grant - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Hellnation III ft. Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Mucho Sonar, Headbutt, Maids of Horror, Leftards, Moot, The Strike Outs, The Havelocks, Fist, Caster - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Russian Novel (Upon The Shores Of Naxos launch), with Telurian, Aenon, Huntsman - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Verandah's, with Good Glow - Oriental Hotel
The Exploited (UK), with Trashed Again - The Gal
Anthony Callea & Tim Campbell (lunch & dinner) - Lizotte's
The Cardiff Spares - Grand Junction Hotel
Sam Windley, with Georgie Winchester - Hamilton Station Hotel
Adam Miller Trio - Oriental Hotel
