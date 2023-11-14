Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Gig guide: What's on in Newcastle music - November 15 to 19

November 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grinspoon to return on Saturday to Newcastle for the first time since their epic Cambridge Farewell show as part of their Easy Detention tour. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Grinspoon to return on Saturday to Newcastle for the first time since their epic Cambridge Farewell show as part of their Easy Detention tour. Picture by Peter Lorimer

WEDNESDAY

Live Like Animals, with Annakye, Long Distance - Hamilton Station Hotel

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.