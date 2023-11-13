THERE is clear evidence of a rise in anti-semitic behaviour worldwide, and we seem to be falling into a new phase of Kristallnacht and its irrational behaviour of Jewish people being attacked in Australia and around the world. These pro-Palestinian protesters are being carried away by the emotions of the moment. Even the chant of "free Palestine from the river to the sea" seems a statement that desires all Jewish people in Israel be removed. Where to? Hamas says to graves, but what do the protesters mean?