Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes November 14 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wreaths at the Australian War Memorial on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Dittavong
Wreaths at the Australian War Memorial on Sunday. Picture by Sitthixay Dittavong

I WAS moved with the poppies at Fort Scratchley commemorating the end of WW1. Remembrance Day is important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.