Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 66, dies on mountain bike ride on Central Coast

November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene. File pitcure
Police and ambulance paramedics were called to the scene. File pitcure

A CYCLIST has died during a group mountain bike ride on the Central Coast, police said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.