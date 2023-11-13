A CYCLIST has died during a group mountain bike ride on the Central Coast, police said.
Emergency services were called to Dubbo Gully Road at Mangrove Mountain about 11.30am on Sunday, November 12, after concerns for a man's welfare were raised.
Ambulance NSW paramedics treated a 66-year-old man when they arrived, but he sadly could not be saved and died at the scene.
Brisbane Water police officers were also tasked to the area.
They were told the man had been participating in a "group bike ride" at the time he died at Mangrove Mountain, which is inland about 100km south of Newcastle.
An investigation into the death has been launched and police will prepare a report for the information of the coroner.
