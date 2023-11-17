Newcastle Herald
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Australian journalist Georgia Maher launches Hungry For More: Spain on SBS

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
November 17 2023 - 10:00pm
Hunter foodie Georgia Maher launches yummy documentary
Hunter foodie Georgia Maher launches yummy documentary

Former Newcastle journalist Georgia Maher has combined her love of food and travel to make a stunning debut documentary that goes to air on Sunday on the SBS Food channel.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

