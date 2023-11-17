Hunter foodie Georgia Maher launches yummy documentary

To keep spirits up, my friend and director on the show, Tom Anlezark, and I would spend time on the phone keeping each other creatively engaged when work was slim during the first lockdown. One day we were spitballing ideas together and thought, 'Why don't we use the downtime to try out some ideas that we wouldn't have the scope to when we're busy with work'. As soon as restrictions eased, I flew down to Barcelona and we played around and put a segment together. Not thinking much of it, we sent it around to a few contacts and the feedback was overwhelming. By this time the second lockdown was looming. When 2021 rolled around I spent the summer going back and forth to Catalonia working on it with Tom and our wonderful crew.