ARC to walk Stairway To Heaven in Led Zeppelin celebration

THE Australian Rock Collective (ARC) have tackled The Beatles, Neil Young and Pink Floyd, but their next challenge could possibly be their most daunting.
Led Zeppelin's untitled 1971 opus, commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV, will be the focus of ARC's freshly-announced 2024 tour.
The tour will kick-off at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on June 9 before travelling around Australia on a 12-date run.
The four-piece of Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), Kram (Spiderbait), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Mark Wilson (Jet) have previously performed The Beatles' Abbey Road and Let It Be, Young's Harvest and Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon in Newcastle.
Led Zeppelin IV is widely considered the pinnacle of the English rock band's ground-breaking career and is among the most influential albums of all time.
The eight-track album features the unconquerable classic Stairway To Heaven, plus other hard-rock rock standards Black Dog, Rock and Roll and When The Levee Breaks.
ARC will perform Led Zeppelin IV in full plus a selection of their other greatest hits.
Tickets go on general sale at 12pm on Thursday.
