AS we get ready to indulge in decadent feasts this silly season, it's the perfect time for a celebrity chef to make an appearance and provide us with some pointers.
The first ever MasterChef winner Julie Goodwin is coming to Singleton on Thursday, November 23 to share cooking tips and an insight to her life from 5.30-7pm at the Civic Centre.
"I'll talk about cooking, MasterChef and life beyond. There's plenty of time for a Q&A so we can chat about anything else you would like to know," she said.
Mrs Goodwin's seventh cookbook Classic will be released in time for Christmas and she's happy to do an author signing.
"I'll have books with me too and am happy to sign new ones or bring your own along," she said.
She's always been a crowd favourite, but the nation adored her honesty when she burst back onto screens in 2022 for MasterChef: Fans and Favourites and spoke openly on her struggles with mental health over the past decade.
Mrs Goodwin has vowed to keep the conversation going and is working with Beyond Blue.
The Julie Goodwin Visit is supported by the Singleton Explore Wellbeing program which is being delivered by Singleton Council in partnership with the NSW Government.
The Julie Goodwin Visit is a free event, but bookings are required. Tickets are limited. Book your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/julie-goodwin-visit-third-ticket-release-tickets-744746586087
