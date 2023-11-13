Newcastle Herald
Monday, 13 November 2023
Knights recruit Kai Pearce-Paul facing potential surgery setback

MM
By Max McKinney
November 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul could require surgery on an injured foot and will be held back from starting pre-season training until the club determines the best course of remedial action.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

