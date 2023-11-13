Knights English recruit Kai Pearce-Paul could require surgery on an injured foot and will be held back from starting pre-season training until the club determines the best course of remedial action.
The Knights confirmed on Monday that Pearce-Paul, who only arrived in Australia a fortnight ago, had a lingering foot problem that was likely to at least partly impact his pre-season.
"I'm waiting for some advice, but he did have a foot issue during the year over at Wigan," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"We're just getting to the bottom of how serious it is, or isn't.
"We'll make some decisions later this week, but there is a chance he'll miss a period of training."
Pearce-Paul was part of the Wigan side that won the Super League grand final on October 14, a month after Newcastle's exit from the NRL finals.
The 22-year-old was not expected to begin pre-season training until late November.
The majority of Newcastle's first-grade squad is due back November 23.
"He came over earlier than he had to so he could start training early," Parr said.
"But we've delayed any of his training now until we get the final results of his foot injury."
Parr, while not detailing the exact nature of injury, said surgery was a potential course of action for the back-rower.
"Surgery could be one option, but being mindful of the fact he did play just recently," he said.
"He's no different to any other player, we need to work out what is the best long-term solution.
"But there's a chance he could require surgery, and if that's the case he'll miss a period of time.
"What that is, we don't know yet."
Pearce-Paul, an edge-forward previously likened to Sonny Bill Williams, played 23 Super League games for Wigan this year.
He arrived in Newcastle with another English recruit, 20-year-old utility Will Pryce.
Both players have joined the Knights for two seasons.
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald earlier this month, Pearce-Paul said he had a "few niggles" towards the end of the Super League season and got "pulled out" of contention to play in England's three-Test series with Tonga.
The south-east London product expressed high hopes for his time at the Knights, and an eagerness to begin training.
"I want to become the best player I can," he said.
"I want to be playing in the team and alongside the boys.
"Everyone's goal, really, is to win some silverware.
"But the main thing for me is to get in the team, first, get as fit and strong as I can and just get to work really.
"I want to work as hard as I ever have in my life."
