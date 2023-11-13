VANDALS who tore up an area of grass at Rathmines foreshore have left a damage bill and two weeks of work in their wake.
Lake Macquarie City Council still hasn't been able to identify those responsible, after hoons ripped up grass near Rathmines Theatre on Friday night.
A council spokesman said while the foreshore remains open for use, the council is asking members of the public to stay off the damaged area to minimise the ongoing impact.
"We will have crews onsite from 7am Tuesday, November 14 to repair the damage," he said.
"This will include flattening ruts, replacing viable divots of grass into the ruts where possible, rolling the area to level it out, blowing dirt off concrete surfaces, removing tree debris from near the theatre and possibly re-seeding grassed areas if required."
The council couldn't provide an estimate on how much the repairs will cost, but said the funds will come out of the existing vegetation maintenance budget.
Works are expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.
The council spokesman said vandalism to parks, playgrounds and sports fields happens occasionally throughout the city.
"We would urge residents who witness any acts of vandalism to report them to police, as well as to our customer service team so we can assess damage and investigate options for repair at the earliest available opportunity," he said.
The council spokesman confirmed there is no CCTV footage from the area.
