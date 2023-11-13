A DENMAN firefighting couple ignited their everlasting flame as they tied the knot over the weekend and made their first stop as newlyweds to the place where it all began.
Denman Fire and Rescue NSW captain Amon Burkill and Jenna Giezler met at work in 2021 and sparked a romance.
Immediately after their wedding ceremony, they rode to Denman Fire Station on a dirt bike, dressed in overalls to capture some happy snaps with a decorated 'just married' fire truck.
Messages of well-wishes were left nearby that read "They're the perfect 'match' - congratulations Mr and Mrs Burkill" and "The only thing we can't extinguish is love".
"It was our work in emergency services which brought us together and we're very grateful to have shared this special occasion with our station colleagues," Mr Burkill said.
"We're stoked by the creativity of our crew - the pun-filled messages of love and the decorations on the fire truck were a nice touch," Mrs Burkill said.
While the happy couple have quickly returned to work they've planned a honeymoon in the USA for next year.
