The Australian Rail Track Corporation will carry out essential maintenance on the Hunter Valley network between 6.30am on November 21 and 6.30pm on November 24.
During the shutdown, which is part of ARTC's annual maintenance program, workers will complete 129 jobs, including track resurfacing and grinding, bridge upgrades and vegetation control to keep the network running safely and efficiently.
Important track reconditioning works will occur at Quirindi and Muswellbrook, which will involve excavating the ground beneath the rails and replacing it with new earthworks and rock (ballast) to ensure the track continues to support heavy loads.
Throughout the four-day operation, ARTC's specialist engineers and track staff will work continuously - including nights.
Signage and traffic control will be in place at any locations where motorists may experience short delays due to crossing works or adjacent corridor works.
This includes detours at level crossings which will be closed at Henry Street in Quirindi and Kelly Street in Scone.
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger train services - schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be rolling out a large scope of work as well as general upkeep so we can ensure the network continues to operate at its best," ARTC acting group executive for the Hunter Valley Clinton Crump said.
"Regular maintenance ensures that the Hunter Valley network provides its vital role in various supply chains supporting the economy, as well as keeping our customers, staff, and the community safe.
"We thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place."
