A LUXURY penthouse in inner-city Newcastle due for completion in late 2026 has hit the market for sale via expressions of interest.
The first release of The Beverly apartments at 164 Hunter Street in Newcastle includes a whole-floor penthouse spanning 467 square metres and two sub penthouses.
In addition, The Beverly includes 20 apartments and commercial space on the ground level that is expected to include a wine bar, a bakery and delicatessen.
The listing follows this week's record-breaking $8 million-plus sale of a whole-floor penthouse with ocean, harbour and city views in The Royal Apartments which smashed the $8.3 million record sale for an existing apartment in Newcastle.
Presence Real Estate selling agent Bree Atkinson said the development was the only stand-alone heritage facade building in Hunter Street Mall.
The building dates back to 1884.
"These are the only apartments currently for sale in Hunter Street Mall that are not part of the East End development," Ms Atkinson said.
"It is a boutique block of 23 apartments but we have launched the penthouse collection first which comprises three quite extravagant penthouses."
Designed by BN Group architects, the penthouse takes in views across the city, Newcastle Harbour and the surrounding historic buildings.
The penthouse is understood to be one of the largest apartments on offer in Newcastle, according to the agent.
The 467 square metres floorplan includes a master retreat with a double size walk-in robe and oversized ensuite with a freestanding bath.
The luxury kitchen has a butler's pantry and an additional three bedrooms all with ensuites.
"The top floor is a full floor apartment, so in terms of size for apartments it would be one of the biggest in Newcastle," she said.
"It has four bedrooms, a study and its own wine room that could fit a six-seater table.
"The northeast to southeast wrap gives you the view line all the way down from the harbour up to the cathedral."
There is also a fireplace, a separate study, a media room and parking for three cars.
The two sub-penthouses span between 260 square metres and 295 square metres with four bedrooms, including two with ensuites, a master suite with a walk-in robe, a butler's pantry and a walk-in cellar.
The Beverly includes a communal roof top area on level six.
"We are open to expressions of interest at the moment," she said.
"Looking at what else has sold around Newcastle, the top floor at 801 Scott Street sold for $8.3 million and yesterday the northeast corner of the McCaffrey building [at The Royal] sold for a price that eclipsed that.
"So with the rate per square metre this penthouse has, it puts us a little higher than that but at the end of the day it is up the buyers and where they see value."
The development is a new project from two Sydney-based business partners on conjunction with Newcastle-based Presence Projects.
Ms Atkinson said the remaining apartments were due to hit the market for sale in early 2024.
"We are really seeing demand for that higher end, higher quality home off-the-plan," she said.
"The developers are also open to customising for the client, so if the buyer wants to be involved in finishes or design change, they are open to doing that."
