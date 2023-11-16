Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

"We've been a bit on automatic pilot for a while": Tim Rogers on why You Am I will always be special

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You Am I return to Newcastle on Friday night to play the King Street Bandroom. Picture supplied
You Am I return to Newcastle on Friday night to play the King Street Bandroom. Picture supplied

TIM Rogers' many idiosyncrasies have made him one of Australia's more intriguing musicians of the past 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.