This is smack bang in the drinking window right now, but there's no rush - it will stay in great shape for a good few years yet. It opens with bright, rich red fruit and that typical soft mouthfeel of zinfandel. It's medium bodied, quite light on its feet in fact, with a savoury note that would make it a good food wine. It finishes with chalky tannins with a hint of sour cherry. Classy.