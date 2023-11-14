Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

World Zinfandel Day: Aussie winemaker's love-hate relationship with a beautifully difficult grape

By Rick Allen
November 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee winemaker David Lowe has been at the forefront of zinfandel production in Australia.
Mudgee winemaker David Lowe has been at the forefront of zinfandel production in Australia.

There's a World Day for everything, it would seem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.