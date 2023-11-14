There's a World Day for everything, it would seem.
World Intellectual Property Day, World Seagrass Day, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage, World Soils Day . . . all true.
World Toilet Day? I kid you not.
So, drumroll please . . . November 17 is World Zinfandel Day.
So, what better time to take a look at this full-bodied red wine variety best associated with Sonoma in California.
In Australia no-one has championed 'zin' more than David Lowe at his organic and biodynamic Mudgee set-up, and with great success.
Zinfandel, also known as primitivo, is not only the flagship of his eponymous winery, but has twice won the trophy for Best Zinfandel at the International Wine Challenge in London.
In 1997 Lowe spent a vintage in California where he first experienced zinfandel at its best - and it was a game changer. The generosity of flavour won him over - and still does to this day.
He probably knows more about the variety that any other Australian winemaker, but it's a love-hate relationship.
"Pinot noir growers are supposed to be a hardy bunch, but let me tell you, pinot growers are pussies compared to this grape," he says, breaking into a laugh.
"You can't stop keeping an eye on it and you've got to throw your shiraz and cabernet rulebook out the window. This is very different.
"Zinfandel produces these big yields - two or even three crops a season - and your fruit will lose all its intensity and flavour if you let it go.
"You get these huge, tightly knit bunches, 10 or 12 times the size of a shiraz bunch ... up to maybe a kilo-and-a-half in weight each.
"And you can't grow it on a trellis either ... they have to grow naturally because the leaves act as sun protection for the grapes.
"Really, you've got to treat zinfandel badly to have any luck with it. You've got to be mean.
"It's one of the hardest varieties from my experience to make well.
"You're probably best to go in with low expectations and then be overjoyed when you get it right."
And when you do get it right?
"You get power, but it's soft with a long, interesting aftertaste. There's a bit of Christmas cake flavour, very dark cherries, prunes and often this distinctive olive tapenade flavour. It reminds me a bit of the finest Spanish riojas.
"It's a bit like grenache in that it's a fruit bomb that needs four to five years in the bottle.
"I'd say the sweet spot is from four to seven years, but the very best will get to 10 years and above."
If you haven't crossed paths with zin, you're missing something - as opposed to say, World Hepatitis Day.
Lowe Zinfandel 2017
$95
5 stars
This is smack bang in the drinking window right now, but there's no rush - it will stay in great shape for a good few years yet. It opens with bright, rich red fruit and that typical soft mouthfeel of zinfandel. It's medium bodied, quite light on its feet in fact, with a savoury note that would make it a good food wine. It finishes with chalky tannins with a hint of sour cherry. Classy.
Grove Estate Primitivo 2018
$40
4 stars
This is from the Hilltops wine region, which is doing really well with Mediterranean varieties in general. It's from a single block planted in 1996 - and you'll note they refer to it as primitivo. Again, soft on entry, bold red fruit flavours, fine tannins and with a dark chocolate note to the dry finish. This would pair well with beef, lamb or venison.
Cargo Road Zinfandel 2016
$45
4 stars
Cargo Road is 860 metres above sea level on the northern slopes of Mt Canobolas at Orange. Zinfandel is its signature red variety, with gewurztraminer the flagship white. This has spicy apple, berry and stewed fruit aromas, followed by fleshy flavours of Christmas cake and gentle spice. It's full flavoured - the biggest of the wines - and finishes with integrated oak.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.