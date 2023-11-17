Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
A city winner well worth the wait

By Michael Cowley
November 17 2023 - 12:08pm
David Lewis after winning his first ever race at Wentworth Park with Our Mechanic. Picture supplied
Long story short, we negotiate a deal where I got a puppy from him and he got the car

- David Lewis

Everyone has a story to tell. Whether it be following in family footsteps or living next door to a trainer, everybody tells a tale of how they became involved in greyhound racing.

