Knights to benefit from long turnarounds in 2024

Newcastle's hopes of becoming a top-four side next year have been given a boost with the club landing one of the most evenly distributed fixture lists of 2024.
The Knights have 18 matches next year where they will come off at least a seven-day turnaround.
Only South Sydney have more with 19.
Free-to-air TV regulars Brisbane, along with Cronulla and New Zealand, are the only other clubs with 18 games after at least seven-day turnarounds.
In contrast, North Queensland enjoy the same break period between games on only 12 occasions, Wests Tigers, Parramatta and St George Illawarra 14, and Canterbury 15.
"I don't think you could ask for much more than that," Knights football director Peter Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
In addition to 18 games which come after at least seven-day turnarounds, the Knights only once have a five-day turnaround.
Penrith, Wests Tigers and Parramatta each have three five-day turnarounds.
Newcastle's five-dayer comes between their rounds four and five fixtures.
They play the Warriors at 6.05pm (NZDT) on a Sunday night in Auckland, followed by a clash with the Dragons at home the following Friday at 8.05pm (AEDT).
"We've got a tough little period there from rounds four, five and six," Parr said.
"We go Sunday in New Zealand, Friday at home and Thursday at home (Roosters). But outside of that ... it seems to me our games are evenly spread.
"That early part of the year, we know what's coming and we've got the whole pre-season to prepare for that.
"So overall, I don't think we can complain too much."
The Knights, who won nine consecutive matches to finish this year's regular season fifth, before a week-two finals exit, have also fared reasonably well in terms of how they might be impacted by State of Origin next year.
Should Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti remain in the NSW side, or the likes of Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai feature again for Queensland, the Knights would be without any Origin I representatives for their clash with Canterbury at home on Friday, May 31.
They play the Storm, who usually have Origin players, in Melbourne on Sunday June 9, a few days after the June 5 series-opener.
The Knights have a bye before Origin II on June 26, and play Parramatta at home the Saturday afterwards.
They would be without any Origin representatives for their match against Manly at Brookvale on Sunday July 14, a few days ahead of Origin III. They play the Broncos at home in the next round on Saturday July 20.
Newcastle's NRL and NRLW sides will play three double-headers at home next year, including on Old Boys' Day when the men face the Dolphins and the women meet the Broncos.
The NRL side's clash with Wests Tigers on Sunday August 11 is followed by a game between the NRLW side and the Dragons.
The women play the Tigers on Sunday September 1 before the men meet the Titans.
