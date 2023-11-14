THE Vintage's Josh Fuller is banking on improvement off the tee as he attempts to add the Tasmania Amateur to his list of titles.
Fuller's short game "kept me in it" on the way to finishing runner-up at the NSW Country Championship at South West Rocks golf club last weekend.
The 22-year-old carded rounds of 74,71 to be at one over, three strokes behind Kempsey's Andrew Kirkman (72,70).
Jake Riley (79,69) was fifth at four over, a stroke in front of Maitland brothers Clayton (79,70) and Bowen (75,74).
"I hit it poorly for the whole weekend," Fuller said. "It was so windy. There were 40 kilometre winds with gusts up to 60 kilometres. I struggled with my irons and driver. Luckily, I putted and chipped really well."
Fuller won the Tasmanian Open, a 72 hole stroke event, in Hobart in 2021. The Tasmanian Amateur consists of 36 holes stroke on Saturday, with the top 16 progressing to matchplay.
The Newcastle team - Riley, Tom de Wit, Dave Alexander, Chris Jardine, Lez Wallace and Jordyn Ward - defended the interdistrict championships at South West Rocks.
The best four individual scores from each round contributed to the team total.
Newcastle came from a shot behind after the opening round to win by ten strokes with a 602 total from Illawarra.
Fuller anchored the Hunter River team, which didn't included the Small brothers and finished third.
** Hunter players dominated the Jack Newton Junior golf awards night at Concord Golf club on Monday.
Ella Scaysbrook (Newacastle) collected the Renay Appleby Memorial after winng the NSW Junior and 2023 NSWCHS All School Championships.
Jake Riley (Toronto) was awarded the Junior Vardon. He played a key role in the triumphant 2023 NSW Junior Interstate team and won the Queensland Junior Amateur and Concord Cup.
Harry Atkinson (Kurri Kurri) received the John Kinghorn Memorial for his victory in the Fayde Junior matchplay.
Amy Squires (Nelson Bay) won the Outstanding Achievement award after her first major victory at the Fayde Junior matchplay and the won the individual strokeplay section at the National All School championships.
Jesse Linden (The Vintage) was under-12 Boy of the Year. He won the 13 years division at the Jack Newton Junior International Classic, NSW PSSA State Championships and became the first international player to qualify for the Drive Chip and Putt National Finals, earning a spot at Augusta National in the lead-up to the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Charlie Jones (Toronto) was the Junior on the Mover boy of the year after a breakthrough season.
