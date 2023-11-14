Offshore wind turbines are about vision, not just ocean views

BEAUTY is in the eye of the beholder.
For some, a slowly turning wind generator on the horizon using a breeze to generate clean energy is a thing of wonder and beauty; for others, it is a blight on the countryside. Such divided opinion is unlikely on coal mines and coal-fired power stations given most agree they are dirty, polluting and contribute to climate change.
There are others who see only what they want to see. Because greenhouse gases are invisible, they are not in your face like a transmission line. While a transmission line is relatively benign, most would agree it is ugly. While it has a footprint on the land, its footprint does not compare to that of a gas field. It doesn't produce the invisible greenhouse emissions that sit in the atmosphere.
Some do not believe that these invisible emissions are responsible for heating and drying the planet leading to wildfires in unusual places such as Siberia, the Yukon or southwest Tasmania. Others see the climate changing in front of their eyes and witness firsthand the ferocity of climate-fuelled weather events. Jonathan Swift said "vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others". More than ever, we need the vision to make the right decisions if we are to save life on Earth as we know it.
WE often hear "people don't care" and "we Australians are better than this". Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between.
The result of the recent referendum has forced me to rethink what it means to be an Australian. We can't change the past, but we can try to improve the future. We don't need governments or religions to enlighten human beings on how they should treat others. I will pinch from the Bible the phrase "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you". There is nothing religious or profound about that.
The referendum's negative result has become a positive regarding a way forward in closing the gap for First Nations people. There is a groundswell of now correctly "informed people", anxious to change the status quo regarding government spending in the Aboriginal Affairs portfolio. This movement will no doubt face challenges, but given Australians are noted for being a nation of "a fair go" the desired result will be achieved.
IT seems Australians have revealed themselves to be so much like Americans that we could simply become another US state. Population breakdown in the Voice proves there is little difference between us. Remembering how Donald Trump was elected with little over 50 per cent of votes, so too was the Voice defeated with similar numbers.
Half of Americans were influenced by Fox News and political bluster to elect Trump, I believe proving how many truly uneducated people exist in that country. So too are Australians dumb to Peter Dutton's drivel, and were without knowledge of the reality in the referendum. Here 45 per cent voted 'yes' and 50 per cent voted 'no', along with a racist 5 per cent who naturally voted 'no'. The numbers are incredibly similar in my eyes, telling me how many people here are stupid and influenced by right-wing TV and press.
We all will pay a price for the stupidity of a large section of our country who are easily led by the nose. Mr Albanese did what was right while, in my view, Mr Dutton should be publicly shamed for the lies and misinformation that led to the Voice outcome. There once was a time when Australians thought for themselves, but that seems long gone.
The NSW Environment Minister, Penny Sharp, rather cautiously announced that aerial shooting would be used to control the spread of brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park. Despite backlash from the Nationals, One Nation, and the Animal Justice Party, the caution was unnecessary as a survey showed 82 per cent supported the plan. One can therefore assume that there would be similar support for culling of other pests such as camels, cats, carp and cane toads, all of which are growing in numbers and wreaking havoc on the environment. Oddly enough, many find it difficult to apply the same reasoning to the human population; it's also expanding and has a terrible record when it comes to environmental destruction.
I TOO say credit where credit's due and congratulations to MP Tim Crakanthorp, pictured below, for his ongoing dedication and commitment in securing the major project to replenish sand to Stockton beach with the same enthusiasm he pursues all problems we, his constituents, approach him with. Well done, Tim.
A GREAT article in the recent editorial ("System must do better than NRL case", Opinion 6/11), particularly the sentiment that the legal system and the events that lead police to charge someone should be fair for all, not fair for only those who can afford it. I'm sure there are a few of us who can relate.
WHY have the Toronto Foreshore improvements apparently stalled? From what I've heard, the "crew" have been taken off the project and sent to complete another project at Cooranbong, once again leaving Toronto in the lurch. Why is Toronto always sidelined? I believe the constituents of Toronto deserve some honest answers from their elected representatives.
KAREN Read ("Trees need replanting in city's East End", Letters, 10/11), they also need to re-green the bushland at horseshoe beach left with brown stains from the 50 odd camper vans there regularly.
HALLELUJAH! John Ure ("Don't give campaigns all the credit", Letters, 6/11) has officially said he has no more to say about the democratic result of the Voice referendum. He and others continue to bleat on about white Australian racism, which is an insult to our multicultural society.
CALLS for a ceasefire were made from the very first Israeli bomb on Gaza and have been ongoing. Yet David Stuart ("Don't hold breath for a ceasefire", Letters, 9/11), condenses and transports them all to a single place in time that suits his narrative, disingenuously labelling genuine Sydney protesters with the behaviour of a minority who even the organisers tried (and asked the police) to shut down.
