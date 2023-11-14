Offshore wind turbines are about vision, not just ocean views

The NSW Environment Minister, Penny Sharp, rather cautiously announced that aerial shooting would be used to control the spread of brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park. Despite backlash from the Nationals, One Nation, and the Animal Justice Party, the caution was unnecessary as a survey showed 82 per cent supported the plan. One can therefore assume that there would be similar support for culling of other pests such as camels, cats, carp and cane toads, all of which are growing in numbers and wreaking havoc on the environment. Oddly enough, many find it difficult to apply the same reasoning to the human population; it's also expanding and has a terrible record when it comes to environmental destruction.