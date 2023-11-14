Snowdens on track for Hunter attack with Mazu and King Of Sparta

Peter and Paul Snowden will take a dual shot at their first win in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) with Mazu and King Of Sparta, while also eyeing a feature double on Saturday.
The father-and-son Sydney training team had strong nominations for Newcastle's fifth annual standalone city meeting, including Hunter favourite Mazu and group 3 Spring Stakes (1600m) top elect Heman.
Peter, a Newcastle and Hunter Racing Hall of Fame member who was born and bred in Scone, said on Tuesday that topweight Mazu (59kg) and King Of Sparta would race in The Hunter, which will have its field and barriers decided on Wednesday after acceptances.
Mazu, a $4.50 chance with TAB, is the only 2023 Everest runner in Hunter nominations. Nash Rawiller will ride the five-year-old, which was 11th in the $20 million 1200m Everest at Randwick on October 14 after copping a wide draw then interference at the 200m mark. Rawiller rode him in a trial at Hawkesbury on Monday when he ran through the line strongly in fourth.
King Of Sparta, with Chad Schofield to ride, was fourth pick with TAB at $7. The five-year-old was eighth last start in the Everest consolation, the Sydney Stakes (1200m).
While the Snowden pair are locked in for The Hunter, question marks remained over several of the 26 nominations. Star mare I Am Me appeared unlikely to race and was among seven entries, along with 2022 Hunter winner Vilana, also nominated for Saturday's $1 million Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.
Snowden said Heman was set for the $250,000 three-year-olds' feature, which the Snowdens claimed last year with Pierossa. Josh Parr was likely to ride the colt which was a close second last start in the Carbine Club Stakes (1600m) at Flemington.
Snowden also has Spartus and Everybody Rise in the Max Lees Classic (900m) for two-year-olds, a race he has won three times, but he was unsure if they would start.
Newcastle Jockey Club chief Duane Dowell was pleased with nominations for The Hunter, as well as the 21 entries for the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) and 19 for the Spring Stakes.
"If most of them accept, if you look purely at ratings, it will be a better edition than last year," Dowell said of The Hunter. "I think it will take a 97 or 98 rating to make the field, which goes to show the race is continuing to grow in class and depth each year.
"And just as pleasing is a significant uplift in The Beauford and Spring Stakes, which have probably struggled for numbers in the last couple of years. This will probably be our biggest field in The Beauford, if those acceptances hold up."
He said reserved seating for the meeting was sold out but the club was confident general admission ticket sales would take the crowd past last year's figure of 5000.
Nominations for the races are here.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.