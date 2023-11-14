Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Snowdens on track for Hunter attack with Mazu and King Of Sparta

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Peter Snowden.
Peter and Paul Snowden will take a dual shot at their first win in the $1 million Newcastle Herald The Hunter (1300m) with Mazu and King Of Sparta, while also eyeing a feature double on Saturday.

