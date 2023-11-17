Newcastle is a city big on creative talent. From lockers, ceramics, and modular lounges to recycled timber furniture and smart gardens, we spoke with five local businesses that are elevating the homes and outdoor spaces of Australians with their stylish and innovative offerings.
Sisters Jess and Becca Stern had long spoken of starting a business together. But it wasn't until London-based Jess came to visit Newcastle-based Becca, shortly after the birth of her second child, that they identified what it could be.
"Initially, we had a few different ideas - mirrors, bras - but it wasn't until we started talking about my collection of vintage lockers that the idea really solidified," says Becca.
"There was such a nostalgic beauty about them, but they weren't very practical on the inside. I knew we could come up with something that would honour their retro look and feel, while making them more useful."
They launched Mustard at a trade show in Sydney in 2018, and the UK later that same year, and haven't looked back.
Becca, who is the brand's co-founder and creative director, says Mustard make "beautiful, functional homewares to help you organise your life with style". Their range centres around stylish and practical metal lockers that come in five different sizes and 11 fun colourways, with matching accessories, like cool baskets, hangers, and alphabet magnets.
"Fast-forward five years and we now have a team of 30 across our two offices in Newcastle and London. We have expanded into the US and European markets, and we continue to grow our product range and colour palette."
Becca highlights the lifestyle, location, and supportive independent business community among the many benefits of Mustard being half-based in Newcastle.
"Next year is going to be a big one for Mustard! We have new products and new colours in the pipeline, and we can't wait to share more soon."
The idea behind Palinopsia began to take shape for its founder Tamara Bajic in 2018. Working from her petite kitchen in Darlinghurst, Sydney, she hoped to launch her handmade ceramics business in mid-2020, but instead found herself drawn north.
"Newcastle became our new home, offering a cost-effective yet strategically positioned city. It was a decision I haven't regretted, as I found inspiration, community, and opportunity in this vibrant city," Bajic says.
"I set up shop with a pop-up on Hunter Street for three months first. That short stint confirmed two things for me: I had a great product, and I was definitely in the right place. I then found a permanent home on Newcastle's iconic Darby Street, and from that point on, we haven't looked back."
Palinopsia's range centres around, what Bajic describes as, "unique, characterful pieces for your table". At the heart of the brand is a "simple yet bold idea" to "dethrone the monotone and shake up the tyranny of the plain white plate".
Available in their delightful Darby Street store and online, Palinopsia's beautiful, one-of-a-kind tableware is handmade by ceramicists from Australia, Thailand, and Portugal. A curated range of works by artists and ceramicists from across the Hunter, like Melody Suranyi and Tuval Guner, can also be found in-store.
A pop-up in Sydney and the release of a new collection - three years in the making "to get it just right" - are also in the works. "You can expect this treat in the New Year."
70 Darby Street, Cooks Hill
Growing up in a household where a constant supply of backyard-fresh herbs and veggies was the norm, Jared Lawlor hoped to recreate the experience when he bought his first home in Islington. Wanting to harness the limited sunshine his garden received, Lawlor combined his love of gardening and electrical engineering skills and made the first version of Herb Urban.
Five years and many iterations later, Herb Urban now offers three user-friendly, wall-mounted smart garden systems - the food wall, the green beam, and the balcony. All of which will soon be available nationally. The system works by telling users, via a blue light, when the tank needs water and plant food, and sensors in each tier notifying the main tank when to send it.
"Our company was created to connect people to their food sources by making it simple and accessible to grow your own herbs, veggies, and ornamentals. We are passionate about helping people live and eat well, along with reducing food miles and reducing waste," says Claire Jones, Herb Urban's co-founder and operations manager.
"Growing your own food can be a hurdle for many people - be it lack of space, skills, time, or knowledge. Herb Urban systems have taken all these pain points and worked in just the right amount of technology to make growing your own food easy, but not enough that it feels like you have no involvement at all."
All of Herb Urban's products are designed, made, and planted in their Islington warehouse, 118 Fern Street, which is now also home to the recently opened, Herb Urban Hub, a cool coworking space filled with lush plants and regular lunchtime board games of Catan.
Culture Cush is a mid-century-inspired modular furniture company, which was established by local designer and furniture maker Reioni Douglas in 2022.
Douglas, who also owns Upholstrei, a custom reupholstery business, was driven to create Culture Cush after her own failed search for the perfect vintage modular lounge. She describes the brand as a "modern take on mid-century design with responsibility at its core".
"I'd spent a lot of years observing what makes furniture really good, but also what makes it really bad. There's a lot of dodgy manufacturers out there," says Douglas.
Big on vintage vibes, the striking Culture Cush range consists of four designs (a corner, straight, ottoman, and table modules), which allow for multiple configurations and the freedom to create your own design and adapt them to different spaces.
Douglas notes that durability and low-tox properties were top priorities in developing the Culture Cush range, which was years in the making. Each piece is made-to-order in Australia and is available in eight dreamy hues of washable velvet with hand-finished hardwood feet.
"In 2024, we will have an additional service working alongside architects and designers to offer customised fabrics and dimensions on our furniture modules," says Douglas.
She adds that Culture Cush will be hosting a pop-up in the heart of Newcastle in summer for people to view their range up close.
"Novocastrians are such a friendly, chatty bunch. Word spreads fast here and people are so keen to share and support local brands. There's a real feeling of pride which feels quite rare and special."
Established in 2010, Newcastle-based Round 2 Timbers specialise in timber joinery and are a leading supplier of recycled and reclaimed Australian hardwood timber and custom-made furniture.
"From our recycled timbers, we create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture including dining tables, side tables, beds, chest of drawers, bathroom vanities, floating shelves, flooring, decking, screening, shiplap and much more. Our motto is that we are only limited by your imagination!" says Mic Ritter, director of Round 2 Timbers.
The Round 2 Timbers team of seven works with an array of residential and commercial clients, including builders, architects, property developers, interior designers, stylists, businesses, and DIY home renovators.
"Recycling timber is the most environmentally friendly form of timber production and was popularised in the 1990s when issues of deforestation and climate change prompted both timber suppliers and consumers to turn to a more sustainable timber source," notes Ritter.
"When you use reclaimed and recycled timber, you are giving old timber new life. By choosing perfectly usable older timber that comes with a story, you avoid virgin wood, and help to preserve forests."
