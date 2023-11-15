Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Offshore wind becoming a flashpoint amid energy strain

By Editorial
November 15 2023 - 5:53pm
Balancing need for offshore wind and residents' worries is no breeze
THE devil is often in the details. Ask any of the opponents of offshore wind turbines along the Port Stephens coast, and they will point to the unknowns and potential for calamity. Many will probably espouse general support for renewable power, including wind, but argue it is the specifics of this proposal that have sparked their ire.

