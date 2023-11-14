Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Latest News

New Newcastle pacing boss Kim Treweek out to build crowds

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Harness Racing Club general manager Kim Treweek. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Harness Racing Club general manager Kim Treweek. Picture by Simone De Peak

Former Kiwi jockey and thoroughbred racing administrator Kim Treweek is focused on getting more people trackside after taking on the general manager role at Newcastle Harness Racing Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.