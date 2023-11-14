New Newcastle pacing boss Kim Treweek out to build crowds

Former Kiwi jockey and thoroughbred racing administrator Kim Treweek is focused on getting more people trackside after taking on the general manager role at Newcastle Harness Racing Club.
The 58-year-old started in the job on Monday, replacing secretary-manager Wayne Smith, who left the position in January.
Treweek, the brother of Newcastle-based ex-jockey Shane Treweek, was general manager at Race Incorporated, which oversees racing at the Awapuni and Trentham courses in New Zealand.
Following his retirement from riding in his early 30s, Treweek built a career in sales and marketing and he was hoping to use those skills at Newcastle Paceway.
"I guess a bit of profile really," Treweek said of his goals at the club.
"Seventy meetings [a year] is a lot of meetings and a large percentage of those are Friday night meetings, so trying to create a bit of awareness and consistency with your participants and people who want to come to meetings. The location is great, so it's just how many people know that it's here? How many know we race every Friday? It's about building attendance, sponsorship and just getting people involved."
He said the job came up at the right time.
"I'd been looking in recent times, just from a lifestyle perspective, to come to Australia," he said. "I looked at a couple of options. I have a brother, a niece and a nephew here, so it just made it more appealing. I've been to Newcastle before and I enjoyed the spot, so I thought it would be a good move."
NHRC has a lease on the Newcastle Paceway site at Broadmeadow until 2027, with an option for another 20 years, but the land is also a crucial part of plans for the long-proposed sports and entertainment precinct.
If the development gains approval, the club will need to find a new facility elsewhere. The situation has left the club's operations, and maintenance at the venue, in limbo in recent years.
Treweek said his focus was on the present.
"Obviously there is a lot of talk about that, but from all accounts, 2027 is the next likely discussion date to whether it's extended or what happens there, so that's still a few years away and you can't sit on your hands," he said.
"You have to try to progress things and build on what's here.
"We are well aware that while there's a pending decision on the venue, we are still racing so you've got to maintain and progress, make things appealing and make people want to come along."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.