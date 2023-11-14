THE SKY is the limit at Newcastle this weekend when an exhilarating air show takes off over what's expected to be a record-breaking crowd.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will put on a flying display for the public on Saturday followed by an open day at the Williamtown base on Sunday.
The Newcastle Herald Hunter is also set to draw punters to the city's racecourse on Saturday for one of the biggest race days on the calendar.
The RAAF flying displays on Saturday will be free for the public to view.
Viewing areas will be set up Nobbys Beach, Foreshore Park and Stockton, and City of Newcastle (CN) is expecting up to 100,000 people to attend, the largest single-day event in the region's history.
There'll be family-friendly activities like rides, face painting and food trucks.
Formation and aerial displays will take to the sky from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4pm on November 18.
They'll feature historical aircraft like the Harvard, Winjeel, Spitfire, Mustang and Canberra, as well as F-18s, Super Hornets and the Growler.
"City of Newcastle is proud to deliver this one-off event alongside the Royal Australian Air Force and is a testament to Newcastle's growth as a world-class events and cultural city and indicative of a thriving local economy," lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors to both air displays on Saturday ... and showcasing the diversity of what our city has to offer including its rich heritage, natural scenery and vibrant cultural scene."
Fort Scratchley is hosting a paid, ticketed viewing experience, which can be booked online. It is the only licensed site.
The Williamtown RAAF open day on Sunday, November 19, is a ticketed event and bookings can be made online.
About 50 military exhibitions will be set up for visitor, including a military working dog display, a drone show, and a real ejector seat from an F-35 fighter jet.
Tickets are $10 per person but kids younger than six years old will be free.
The RAAF has warned people to be aware of "numerous Facebook pages, events and groups pretending to promote" the Newcastle air show.
The only two official pages are "RAAF Base Williamtown Open Day - NWAS23" and "Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023".
Transport for NSW will run extra rail, light rail, bus and ferry services in Newcastle on Saturday.
The authority will also operate a park-and-ride facility from McDonald Jones Stadium.
Parking is available at Stockton within walking distance of prime vantage points.
Designated parking for mobility pass holders is available on Wharf Road, between Argyle Street and Watt Street, where a mobility pass must be displayed to get through the road closure at Argyle Street.
"We encourage spectators to leave the car at home where possible and utilise public transport options to ease traffic congestion around the city with almost 100,000 spectators expected to attend," Cr Nelmes said.
"City of Newcastle would like to acknowledge Transport for NSW, NSW Police and NSW government for their support in delivering this incredible event for the community."
Some changed traffic conditions and road closures will be in place in Newcastle on Saturday, November 18, to safely facilitate the events.
Traffic may be heavier than usual so people should allow extra travel time if they are driving.
For the open day at Williamtown on Sunday, some road closures will be in place near the base.
There will be a parking area at Raymond Terrace, near the council chambers, where people can drive then catch a free shuttle to Williamtown.
No additional public transport options have been put in place directly from Newcastle to Williamtown for the open day.
Meanwhile, the Newcastle Herald Hunter race day has drawn interest, with some tickets sold out, including reserved seating and lounge areas.
General admission tickets can be bought online for $30.
It's Newcastle's biggest race day and includes a $1 million race.
With so many people expected in town for the air show, people can utilise public transport, or expect some delays on the roads.
There'll be fashions on the field, food, entertainment and music.
