Let's Fish Lake Mac 6am to 5pm, Lake Macquarie. Catch and release competition.
Newcastle Climate Action Summit 9am to 4.30pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Nash & Dash Markets on the Green - Mayfield 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club, 2A Ingall Street, Mayfield.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Maitland CWA Gifts and Craft Fair 8am to 2pm, 46 Church Street, Maitland.
Warners Bay Community Garden Working Bee 9am to 1pm, Bunya Park, Eleebana.
Rainbow Storytime 11am, Newcastle (City) Library. Free but registrations essential.
Australia in Space 10am to 5pm, Newcastle Museum. Developed by Questacon. Also on Sunday.
NRL Beach Touch 9am to 2pm, Merewether Beach.
Muswellbrook Charity Rodeo and Family Foodies 10am to 9pm, Muswellbrook Showground.
The Hunter Race Day 11am, Newcastle Racecourse, Broadmeadow.
Monthly Boardriders Competition for Women 7am to 1pm, meet at Dixon Park boat ramp.
2023 Bulahdelah Show 7am to 10pm, Bulahdelah Showground.
Pelican Foreshore Twilight Market 3pm to 8pm, Foreshore Parade, Pelican.
Hunter Valley Night Markets 5.30pm to 8.30pm, Qirkz in the Hunter, 141 Cessnock Road, Abermain.
The Disco Brunch House Noon to 3pm, Argyle House Garden, Newcastle.
Newcastle Williamtown Air Show Morning and afternoon flying displays over Newcastle beaches and rivers. Also, a ticketed Fort Scratchley Premium Viewing Area: 10am to 12.30pm, or 1.30pm to 4pm.
Natya Chakra Dance Performance 3.30pm to 5pm, Hunter Theatre, Broadmeadow.
Midnight Sun by Ekstasis Ensemble 7pm, The Dungeon, Adamstown.
Clue on Stage 2pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023 - Open Day 9am to 4pm, RAAF Base Williamtown. Ground displays of Air Force aircraft, ADF military displays. $10 per person (children under 6 free).
Hunter Arts Network Christmas Art Bazaar 9am to 3pm, Lambton Park.
The Valley Markets 9am to 1pm, Miller Park Hotel, Branxton.
Markets on the Green 3pm to 6pm, Club Lambton.
Local Pollinators and Supportive Native Planting Workshop 9.30am to 11.30am, Urban Hum Tiny Forest, Cardiff Heights.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Adamstown Lions Markets 8am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am to 3pm, Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
Maitland Brickfest A LEGO Fan Event 10am to 4pm, Maitland High School.
Perfect Sunday Markets 3pm to 8pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
Night Markets 5pm, Bernie's Bar, Newcastle.
Wedding Showcase 10am to 3pm, Apollo International, Charlestown.
Grinspoon Saturday, 7.30pm, NEX.
A Symphonic Journey Around The World Saturday, 2pm, Adamstown Uniting Church; Sunday, 2pm, Lake Macquarie Performing Arts Centre.
Gareth Liddiard Saturday, 8pm, King Street.
CJ Stranger with Cormac Grant Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
The Exploited Sunday, 7.30pm, The Gal.
Newcastle Library - Local History Lounge More Than Coal - Exploring Significant Natural History of the Lower Hunter Valley and Creative Ways to Love It, by Bronwyn Grieve.
Newcastle Library - Lovett Gallery More Than Sport - Culture and Connection in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community.
Owens Collective Realm, by Newcastle Artists Collective.
The Creator Incubator The Shadows Speak, by Andrew Shillam and Rindi Salomon.
Museum of Art and Culture, yapang Off The Wall. Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Lateral Landscapes. ARTSPACE on Sunday, 10am and 11am. Sunday Sessions at MAC, 1pm to 3pm.
Cooks Hill Galleries Collector's Passion.
SEEN@Swansea The 2023 Sustainable Neighbourhoods Waste to Art exhibition.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Suburban Interventions, by Ian Strange. Modular Rain, by Assembler Code.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Sleep My Horse ... 5 August 1956, by Noel McKenna. Where The Seeds Grow, by Helen Fenner. Eco Zine. MRAGM Art Sale. Suspended Moment.
The Lock-Up Disclosure, by Julie Gough. Feral, by Nicole Chaffey. Saturday, 10am and 11am, Arts in the Yard. Historical walkthrough with Dr Alice Neikirk, Saturday, 2pm.
Art Systems Wickham The Circle, by Deb Ansell, Clare Felton, Judith Hill, Jacquie Immens-McCoy, Dorothy Compton, Maryanne Ireland.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Making Our Own Way.
Timeless Textiles Stockroom sale.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.