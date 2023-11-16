Newcastle Herald
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Your guide to what's on in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley | November 18-19, 2023

November 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Leading aircraftman Jordan Dodd with military working dog Effi at RAAF Williamtown. The Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023 is on this weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
SATURDAY

Let's Fish Lake Mac 6am to 5pm, Lake Macquarie. Catch and release competition.

