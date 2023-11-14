TRAIN passengers across the Hunter will receive Geo-targeted Broadcast SMS alerts during significant network incidents, providing real-time updates as part of a new technology rollout by Sydney Trains.
The NSW Government is implementing new initiatives to help give passengers a more user-friendly experience at train stations across intercity services from the Blue Mountains down to Wollongong.
Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia already use the text-alert system for major transport alerts, the rail authority said.
The alerts will be received by all phones in the area with drivers and other non-train users provided no option to opt out.
Minister for Transport Jo Haylen said the initiative would inform commuters on alternatives and/or when services will be back up and running.
"When there's rail disruption, we know one of the most frustrating things for commuters is not having information on-hand to help them make decisions.
"For the first time ever in NSW, we'll be able to text up to thousands of phones at once, providing instant access to vital information relating to transport network disruptions," she said.
"Passengers deserve the best possible journeys, and improving the way we communicate with them is a big part of that. We want people to be able to get where they need to go in the most efficient and informed way."
More than 45 new smart screens are also being rolled out at 21 busy transport hubs including Central, Circular Quay, Strathfield, Lidcombe and Blacktown thanks to an initial $5 million investment.
The digital screens display live information for all modes of nearby transport, providing greater connectivity and alternative options.
The information could be critical for them as well, Ms Haylen told an AAP reporter.
"While there might be a major disruption on our rail network, often we know that means there are flow-on effects across the city," she said.
The system, administered by Emergency Management Victoria, will only be used for major disruptions.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.