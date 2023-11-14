Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority set to meet council, police and other stakeholders in Newcastle

November 15 2023 - 7:42am
Liquor authority set to meet with stakeholders in Newcastle
The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) will visit Newcastle this week in the hope of gaining better insights into regional issues as part of its Regional Engagement Strategy.

