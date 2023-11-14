Newcastle Herald
Record nominations for 2023 City of Newcastle Drama Awards

Updated November 15 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 8:09am
Celebrating its 45th year and milestone as Australia's longest continually running theatre awards program, the City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDAs) has announced 186 nominations for the 2023 season - the largest number in its history.

