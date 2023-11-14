STORM-BATTERED suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have been revealed as some of the hardest hit by wild weather across the state.
New data released by insurance company AAMI and the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) shows more than half of the top 10 suburbs for storm damage were in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Among the locations with the most amount of storm-related calls for help in the past financial year were Belmont at number three, Swansea at number six, followed by Merewether and Charlestown.
"In May this year, widespread thunderstorms impacted coastal areas of NSW from the Central Coast to greater Newcastle, resulting in more than 6000 home insurance claims lodged," AAMI head of NSW home claims Paul Callanan said.
"Impacted areas included Belmont, Charlestown, Merewether, Swansea, Newcastle, Tuggerah, Kotara, Bateau Bay, New Lambton and Waratah."
AAMI and the SES have issued a joint plea for locals to be prepared this storm season.
"Although some areas of the state, particularly Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast copped a battering, storms by their nature are unpredictable and can happen anywhere and anytime, so it's vital to not be complacent and prepare your home now," he said.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said storms can happen anytime but there was an increased chance between October and March, the official season.
"Our data indicates Port Macquarie was the suburb with the most storm related incidents recorded in the last financial year," he said.
"Wahroonga, Swansea, Forbes, Dubbo, Armidale and Bowral were also among the top 10 suburbs for storm related incidents.
"Many of the incidents reported last financial year were due to leaking roofs, missing roof tiles and trees falling onto homes and cars due to heavy winds and rainfall."
He said people should get ready for storms by cleaning their gutters, downpipes and drains; secure any loose outdoor items; know what to do if disaster strikes; trim trees or branches that could fall onto homes or cars; park undercover, away from trees and powerlines; inspect roofs.
The start of the 2023 to 2024 storm season has started with a bang in the Hunter.
NSW SES crews from Cooranbong, Swansea-Catherine Hill Bay and Lake Macquarie received 26 calls for help and spent most of November 5 dealing with the aftermath of a powerful storm.
A water spout was even recorded travelling across the lake early on the morning of November 5.
"The sheer force of the storm tore off an entire tiled roof at Blacksmiths, while in Swansea, a lightning strike sent tiles flying a staggering 80 metres down the street," a statement from Swansea-Catherine Hill Bay SES said at the time.
People should never walk, ride or drive through floodwaters.
