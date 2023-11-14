Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Newcastle, Lake Macquarie suburbs are storm hotspots

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 15 2023 - 11:21am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STORM-BATTERED suburbs across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have been revealed as some of the hardest hit by wild weather across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.