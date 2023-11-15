ONE of New Lambton's classic grand homes has hit the market.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 156 Russell Road is listed with Bec Williams at LaneCampos property who is set to take the property to auction on December 2.
A price guide was unavailable at this early stage of the campaign, however, CoreLogic records indicated that the house could fetch a significant sum having last sold in 2014 for $1.65 million.
The stately home sits on 1552 square metres is set back from the road and tucked away behind a gated drive-through driveway.
According to Ms Williams, the home was built in 1927 by the Bramble family who were significant business operators in Newcastle.
"It is tied to the Brambles family and from my understanding it was Edwin Brambles' son who built it," Ms Williams said.
"It's a statement home and it has a nod to the old-world charm everywhere in terms of those period features.
"It has had an extension over the years but it very grand for its age and has been maintained very well."
The quality and detail found inside hints that the house would have been considered a 'trophy home' at the time it was built almost 100 years ago.
The agent said the high attention to detail in the home would be almost impossible to replicate in this modern age.
A foyer leads into a grand living area that is brimming with original decorative details such as ornate coffered ceilings, parquetry flooring, lead light windows and decorative fireplaces.
The room is so large that it has enough space to fit a piano.
"It's a glorious home and it is massive on the inside," she said.
"It is quite grand in that sense and especially in the formal living area which has these gorgeous high ceilings, the lead light windows, coffered ceilings and parquetry flooring.
"It is something else."
There are multiple living areas including a family room, a home theatre and a sun room as well as a study.
The large kitchen has an island bench, three ovens, a walk-in pantry and a hidden servery to the connecting formal dining room.
Two of the bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and a large deck on the rear of the home overlooks the in-ground swimming pool and heated spa.
There is also a temperature-controlled 1200-bottle wine cellar on the lower level and a large storage area.
Ms Williams said the property had drawn strong enquiry in the past week since it hit the market and drawn more than 2500 views online.
She said interest in the home was predominantly coming from buyers in the Newcastle area.
The property is open for inspection on November 18 at 10.45am.
The median house value in New Lambton is $1 million, according to CoreLogic.
